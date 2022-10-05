GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Elementary Middle School will be host to a STEM Grant Blood Drive through Vitalant today, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 1:30-6 p.m., in the GEMS Community Room. To sign up go to donors.vitalant.org and use the 83530 zip code or the code G7034. GEMS will receive a check for $2,000 for STEM needs if the goal is met.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.