GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Elementary Middle School will host its K-1 concert Tuesday, Dec. 13, and its second-third-fourth grades concert Thursday, Dec. 15. Both will be at 6:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments