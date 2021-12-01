GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Elementary Middle School Christmas concerts are set for Dec. 14 and 16.
Kindergarten through second grade will perform Tuesday, Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m., and third through fifth grades will have their concert Thursday, Dec. 16, 6:30 p.m. The middle school choir will perform a winter concert Jan. 11, 6:30 p.m.
