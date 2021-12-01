GRANGEVILLE — The 35th annual Grangeville Holiday and Gift Fair is set for Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Grangeville Elementary Middle School. Vendors will line the hallways and gym for local shopping fun. This event is sponsored by the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce. For questions call 208-983-0469.

