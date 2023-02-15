The Grangeville Music Department has a variety of upcoming events.

∙Thursday, March 2, is Community Folk Dance night at Grangeville Elementary Middle School. Ms. Carla Astle will be teaching a few reels and round dances. This is for the whole community and the whole family. All ages can kick up their heels and participate at 6:30 p.m., in the multipurpose room.

