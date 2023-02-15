The Grangeville Music Department has a variety of upcoming events.
∙Thursday, March 2, is Community Folk Dance night at Grangeville Elementary Middle School. Ms. Carla Astle will be teaching a few reels and round dances. This is for the whole community and the whole family. All ages can kick up their heels and participate at 6:30 p.m., in the multipurpose room.
∙Monday, March 6, Grangeville High School, 7 p.m., a solo/ensemble show is set for the GHS music room. About 30 students who are going to District Solo and Ensemble in Moscow on March 8 will perform.
∙Wednesday and Thursday, March 15 and 16, at 10 a.m. at GEMS, fourth graders will present “The Adventures of Lewis and Clark” in the multipurpose room. Visitors check in at the office.
∙Monday, March 20, GHS will hold its third quarter concert at 7 p.m.
∙Tuesday, March 21, GEMS will hold its third quarter concert at 6:30 p.m.
∙Friday, March 31, it’s Burger Night at the Elks. All proceeds go to GHS Band and Choir programs. There will be a silent auction with themed baskets, as well as a live fancy dessert auction. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
