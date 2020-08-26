Parent meeting and sign-ups for middle school girls basketball will be Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. in the community room at GEMS. All incoming seventh graders and eighth graders are welcome. Incoming seventh graders must have a physical. The first practice will be Sept. 1, 3:30-5 p.m. at the GEMS big gym. Contact Michelle Barger, 208-983-8005.
