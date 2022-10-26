GRANGEVILLE — Calling all vendors. The GEMS Holiday Gift Fair will be happening Saturday, Dec. 3, in the new gym (not in the cafeteria as it has been in the years past). Those interested in having a booth can call Dana at 208-507-2217.

