Grangeville Elementary Middle School kindergarten and first grade students put on the musical “Lemonade Stand” Tuesday, May 17. Music teacher Carla Astle directed the students in a number of songs with motions and rhythm portions. Mother Goose was played by Jessica Gerten and kids dressed in a variety of storybook character costumes.

