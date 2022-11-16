GRANGEVILLE — Thanks to Optum Idaho, Grangeville Elementary Middle School students walked out of school Nov. 7 with new socks and boots.

Optum Idaho’s “Give Cold Feet the Boot” campaign is in its fourth year in partnership with D&B Supply, North 40 Outfitters and CAL Ranch. All students in kindergarten through fifth grade received new boots and socks.

