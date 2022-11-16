GRANGEVILLE — Thanks to Optum Idaho, Grangeville Elementary Middle School students walked out of school Nov. 7 with new socks and boots.
Optum Idaho’s “Give Cold Feet the Boot” campaign is in its fourth year in partnership with D&B Supply, North 40 Outfitters and CAL Ranch. All students in kindergarten through fifth grade received new boots and socks.
Optum Idaho provided boots for children at 10 Idaho elementary schools, all of whom were selected by the Idaho State Department of Education.
“Everyone here, this is their first time helping with this,” Mountain View School District Nurse Erin Blinn said of the whole group organizing, fitting and placing boots on children.
Blinn also articulated that no school district funds were spent on the boots or socks.
“This was all paid for by outside groups,” she said. “We thank them for their generosity. It really put a smile on kids’ faces and was a relief to many teachers and parents to know the kids would have warm, dry feet and good footwear.”
Class by class, students came in and took their socks and shoes off and put on new socks and had their boots fitted by volunteers from the school, as well as from North 40 and Optum.
“How’s that?” asked GEMS principal Lee Slichter as she pulled boots up on a kindergarten student.
“Good,” the girl smiled, admiring her new kicks.
“This is great, isn’t it?” Slichter smiled amidst the chaos of the try-on.
The new boots came at a perfect time as that Monday Grangeville had its first measurable snowfall and temperatures plummeted to the 20s.
