GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Elementary School (GEMS) will have a free two-week Kindergarten Jumpstart program, starting Monday, July 24 and ending Thursday, Aug. 3, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., four days a week.
Jumpstart offers children the opportunity to become familiar with numbers and letters, meet teachers and experience school expectations and routines. The program is available for children entering GEMS kindergarten in August.
