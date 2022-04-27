GRANGEVILLE — Free books and a craft to boot? Grangeville Elementary Middle School kindergarteners have been the recipients of both the entire school year.
“I’m always searching for grants and when I saw this one, I thought it sounded great,” Mountain View School District 244 Literacy Specialist Susan Anderson said. However, the grant had to be applied for by a public library.
Since Anderson had spent time on the Grangeville Centennial Library board and had a good working relationship with GCL director Gina Sobrero, she collaborated with her and GCL applied for the My First Books program through the Idaho Commission for Libraries.
“It’s been great and has allowed us to give free books to all 65-70 GEMS kindergartners once a month for the school year,” Sobrero said.
Recently, she and Anderson and several volunteers were in the classrooms where they split the children into two groups: Library board member and volunteer MeLeah McCulley read April’s book, “Big Chickens Fly the Coop,” to one room of students while Sobrero and Anderson make a chicken craft with the other half of the class.
“It’s a really neat program, and each month the kids get a parent newsletter that shares information about reading and literacy skills,” McCulley said. In addition, this month, students received bonus information on bees and pollination, as well as a packet of wildflowers to take home and plant.
“We’ve definitely been excited to be able to offer this to the kids each month,” Sobrero said.
