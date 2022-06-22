GRANGEVILLE — The summer lunch program at Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS) started June 13 and is open from noon to 1 p.m. each day, Monday through Friday. The program will run through July 1, then from July 11 to 29. This is free for kids ages 1 to 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.