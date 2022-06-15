GRANGEVILLE — The summer lunch program at Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS) started June 13 and is open from noon to 1 p.m. each day, Monday through Friday. The program will run through July 1, then from July 11 to 29. This is free for kids ages 1 to 18.

