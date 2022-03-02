GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Elementary Middle School music department has a variety of upcoming events set for the school’s multipurpose room.
Fourth graders will present the Lewis & Clark Musicals with Mrs. VanGunten’s class performing Thursday, March 10, and Mrs. Bearden’s class Friday, March 11. Both plays are at 9:15 a.m.
The middle school choir and band concert is set for Tuesday, March 15, 6:30 p.m.
The K-5 music department is under the direction of Carla Astle. Band teacher is Danica Schmidt.
