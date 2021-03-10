GRANGEVILLE — Gone are the days when a few strums on the guitar and a folk song or two from a roving teacher constituted an elementary school music class.
Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS) teacher Carla Astle sees all of GEMS’ 500-plus kindergarten through fifth-grade students, as well as sixth, seventh and eighth graders who choose choir as an elective.
“The COVID school closure [in 2020] was particularly tough,” she said. “It definitely taught me new ways to teach.”
Astle took continuing education classes that showed her how to set up a virtual classroom on-line. And, although school has been in session in-person this year, she maintains those on-line options for grade K-5.
“Just in case – it’s good to be prepared,” she said. “Plus, students can go on-line and do so many activities if they wish.” This includes games, trivia, lessons on what they are currently studying in class, sight reading, songs and more.
Daily classroom life has changed some, but kids are still receiving state-standard education — and above — with curriculum Astle creates herself through research, and then chooses to incorporate.
“OK, remember to listen, wonder and watch quietly,” Astle told a group of second graders as they walked into the music room on a recent Thursday morning, first hanging their coats and sanitizing their hands. Playing on a video projected on a screen was an ensemble of saxophonists performing John Lennon’s “Imagine.”
After students sat down on spaced out risers, Astle went over the members of the saxophone family and then played a video clip of one of her favorites — Kenny G.
“You’ll love his hairstyle,” she told the kids of the musician’s performance from the 1980s.
A few more YouTube clips and one little girl shot her hand up in the air.
“I’ve heard that!” she exclaimed. “On Tom and Jerry!”
Astle later said she loves these types of connections, and it plays directly into the on-line masters program she recently started through Lesley University.
“It’s all about the integration of the arts into music,” she said. “Music works with all parts of life, and it’s so much more than just singing or playing instruments.”
Astle and her younger classes spent six weeks on The Gruffalo. The rhythmic story lent itself to note work, chants, a song and instrument play, all composed and performed by her and the students.
“See, it’s not really that hard if you just listen and pay attention,” Karsyn Hagen said, tapping notes with mallets on a xylophone during a Gruffalo performance. Her brows knit with concentration, she hit the ta-tee-tee-ta of her half and quarter notes, mouthing the counts to herself.
Introduction to instruments, class sight reading and composing, clapping rhythms and tapping out beats, singing songs and playing music games are all in a day’s work for Astle’s students, who see her approximately twice a week for 45 minutes at a time.
Fourth graders worked on a historical Lewis and Clark song to pair with their classroom’s Idaho history lessons, and students participated in choreographed movements to help them remember key points.
The end of each class brings a quick discussion on participation.
“I think we deserve four points today, or even five, because almost everyone worked really hard and listened,” one young man said.
The end of class is also a time for compliments from fellow students, as well as Mrs. Astle.
“I think Oliver was singing all the songs and playing and trying really hard,” a student said of his classmate.
Astle said she feels it’s important not only to learn to give compliments, but also to accept them.
She also said she has noted a cultural and environmental change at GEMS since the fall.
“Everyone is glad to be back in school, in person,” she stated. “The kids are so grateful to be here. I really think there is a tangible thought about not taking for granted what we have.”
Astle grew up in the rural community of Crane, Ore. Her husband, Scott, grew up in Riggins.
“When we first came over the White Bird hill and into Grangeville, I knew it was home,” she said.
She attended Utah State University where she obtained her elementary education and music degree. She then spent 25 years as a stay-at-home mom. The Astles have six children; the youngest two attend GEMS.
“When the opportunity came up to teach here, I started as a long-term substitute,” she said. “It grew into a wonderful chance to teach full time.”
She credits then-principal Dr. Susan Anderson for seeing the need to remodel the small, dark music room and make it into what it is today — wide open and inviting. Astle’s personality and hard work show in the room that includes spaces for each instrument, a timeline of music through the decades, music memorabilia complete with vinyl albums, eight tracks, cassette tapes, CDs, a pink boom box and much more.
Though COVID-19 took its toll on her students being able to perform publicly, Astle said she cherishes the extra time it has given her to study other areas more in-depth with her students.
“At Christmastime, we were able to explore The Nutcracker,” she said. On-line viewings were a hit, plus local dance instructor, Lori Zechmann, came in and spent three days with students working on ballet.
“Prior to COVID, there would not have been time for a thorough study like that,” Astle said.
Currently, choir students are singing, “When I’m Silent,” which is a musical piece commemorating the Holocaust.
“They have each taken the part of a survivor and learned their story, and share that story with their classmates,” Astle explained. “What would have been just a pretty piece of music is now powerful and meaningful to them.”
Social distancing as best as possible and sanitizing before and after class and at nights (“our janitorial staff is absolutely wonderful,” Astle said) are still in effect, but things are moving back to more of a normal state.
Astle said she is thankful for a supportive community and parents who want the best for their children.
“And I know without a doubt I have the very best job in the entire school,” she smiled.
