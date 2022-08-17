GRANGEVILLE — On Monday, Aug. 29, from 4-6 p.m., Grangeville Elementary Middle School families are welcome to stop by the open house at GEMS. Teachers look forward to greeting students and their families. Feel free to drop off school supplies in elementary classrooms or lockers. Middle school students will be able to pick up their class schedule during the open house or on the first day of school. The PTO will be available with information on how families can get involved.

