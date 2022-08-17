GRANGEVILLE — On Monday, Aug. 29, from 4-6 p.m., Grangeville Elementary Middle School families are welcome to stop by the open house at GEMS. Teachers look forward to greeting students and their families. Feel free to drop off school supplies in elementary classrooms or lockers. Middle school students will be able to pick up their class schedule during the open house or on the first day of school. The PTO will be available with information on how families can get involved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.