The conversation was lively on a warm Wednesday morning, July 27, at the Grangeville Elementary Middle School playground.
PTO volunteers and teachers, led by Tiffany Chapin-Forsgren, were busy painting an outline of the United States, as well as drawing in each state. After stenciling this using chalk, each state was painted.
In all, about six adults and a dozen children showed up to help get the playground updated and ready for the coming school year.
“We used magazine sale funds from last school year — $7,000 — to purchase a swing set, as well as a U.S. stencil, paints and materials,” Forsgren said.
Les Schwab donated large tractor tires for the playground and Frank Cox dug the holes to place the tires and surrounding bark.
“In the future, we would like to get some rubber material on the playground and keep improving it,” Forsgren said. “We really thank everyone who donated and helped; we couldn’t make it happen without all the help.”
GEMS will start school along with the rest of Mountain View School District 244 on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The district will operate on a four-day week for the first time for the 2022-23 school year.
