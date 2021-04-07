GRANGEVILLE — Mrs. Barger’s sixth and seventh grade science classes at Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS) recently held a science fair where they learned about forming a scientific question, making a hypothesis about their question, revising their hypothesis and then providing a conclusion. They also provided interesting facts, pictures and had a display or experiment with their project. Students presented their projects and were awarded green participation, blue honorable mention and five overall medal awards for their displays.
Sixth grade medal winners were Aiden Bryant and Liera Johns. Seventh grade medal winners were Isabelle Jackson, Sam Green and Hayden Marvin.
