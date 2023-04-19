Grangeville Elementary Middle School recently held a sixth grade science fair, organized by teacher Michelle Barger, with all sixth graders participating. Students worked on their projects for two weeks in class. “It was a huge success,” Barger said. Students picked their topics on any of the earth science unit topics they had previously studied, then were awarded a variety of ribbons. “These kids did a fabulous job and really worked hard on their projects, and we had a great turnout the night of the fair,” Barger added.

