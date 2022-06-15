Three Grangeville Elementary Middle School students — Pyper Hagen, Carson Barger and Luke Stark — were recognized in Rogers Toyota’s 16th Annual P.A.S.S. (Perfect Attendance Spells Success) Awards. These honor sixth-grade students in North Central Idaho school districts who achieved perfect attendance during the 2021-22 school year. Rogers Toyota of Lewiston donates new bicycles and helmets to the winners.
