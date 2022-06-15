Three Grangeville Elementary Middle School students — Pyper Hagen, Carson Barger and Luke Stark — were recognized in Rogers Toyota’s 16th Annual P.A.S.S. (Perfect Attendance Spells Success) Awards. These honor sixth-grade students in North Central Idaho school districts who achieved perfect attendance during the 2021-22 school year. Rogers Toyota of Lewiston donates new bicycles and helmets to the winners.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments