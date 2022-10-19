GRANGEVILLE —Thanks to a grant from the Connie Saylor Johnson Wilderness Education Fund, Grangeville Elementary Middle School students have been able to experience several hands-on learning sessions during the past two years.
Most recently, on Sept. 27, the students spent an outdoor education field day at Fish Creek campground.
“We had six hands-on wilderness stations that provided some great learning opportunities,” said GEMS teacher Melissa Smith. “The weather was perfect, and the day seemed to go very smoothly. Our students learned many lifelong skills that can be used in the wilderness, and some history of our area.”
Smith said without public and parental support, the day would not have been possible.
“Once again, our partnership with the community was strengthened. To be successful in the classroom we feel it is paramount to partner with our community to form strong bonds that will move us forward, together,” she said.
Shout-outs go to Sam Manifold for reserving the pavilion, Cindy Schacher for providing contact info/ideas to get our presenters in place, Melissa Rogers for being a parent helper, and all the presenters.
“It is people like these individuals who help to make our educational experience rich and diverse. Most importantly, we want to say thank you to the Connie Saylor Wilderness Grant,” Smith added.
Learning stations included paracord/compass with Brett Rogers-Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests; animal track molds with Randy Sullivan (IDFG); Dutch oven cooking with Steve Wassmuth; flintknapping with Glenn Caldwell and Patrick Fristoe-Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests; campfire safety with Kerry McCulley and Pete Lane; and hydrology with Jennifer Ford-Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.