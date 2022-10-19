GRANGEVILLE —Thanks to a grant from the Connie Saylor Johnson Wilderness Education Fund, Grangeville Elementary Middle School students have been able to experience several hands-on learning sessions during the past two years.

Most recently, on Sept. 27, the students spent an outdoor education field day at Fish Creek campground.

