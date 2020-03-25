GRANGEVILLE – A group of Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS) sixth graders presented their eCYBERMISSION projects Wednesday, March 11, in conjunction with the school’s Wacky Science assembly.
The event is part of a nationwide, Web-based STEM competition for students in grades six through nine. This regional showcase featured five projects by two dozen GEMS students. GEMS is the only North Idaho school participating this year.
Students were challenged to explore how science, technology, engineering and math apply to their world while working as a team to solve problems in their communities, and they will present their projects to teachers, parents, and their fellow students at the event. The Northern Idaho eCYBERMISSION Showcase is one of three such regional events the Idaho STEM Action Center hosted statewide this spring.
Projects included Tolo Lake cleanup efforts, making life rings more available and accessible for river users, plastic recycling locally, solving air pollution by filtering exhausts, and using ultraviolet lights to aid in hand-washing efforts.
“See, the light can show where the germs are and where you need to wash better,” 11-year-old Kimberly Seaver demonstrated.
A black light bar and ultraviolet flashlight were provided by the Idaho STEM Action Center who also provided additional funds for the projects.
“This is a great learning experience for the kids,” said GEMS science teacher Bernadette Edwards. “They go through a variety of processes that tell them if something they want to do already exists, if a solution will be possible, and if what they plan may be able to be accomplished.”
This is the second time in the past decade that Edwards’ students have participated in the event. In 2014, six GEMS students won first-and second-place awards in the event.
Visit www.STEM.Idaho.gov for information.
