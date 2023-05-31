GRANGEVILLE — Fifteen teams at Grangeville Elementary Middle School battled it out for the title of winner, and five teams made it to the final round Wednesday, May 17.
It was the annual Battle of the Books contest where fourth and fifth graders read a list of books aside from their regular classroom expectations and then come together in a trivia contest of sorts.
Mountain View School District Special Education Coordinator Amanda Bush wrote a grant to help sponsor the event, which included books and T-shirts.
Though Bush was no longer a teacher at GEMS and had moved to the district office, she wrote that grant through the Grangeville Community Foundation.
“The Battle of the Books can be the first time a newly developing reader discovers the magic of books,” Bush explained. “So often the books kids choose to read are in their comfort zone: Diary of a Wimpy Kid or Junie B Jones. But Battle of the Books strives to select books across several genres, areas of interest and text complexity. Kids are immersed in reading about history or adventures they would love to experience.”
She explained the 4-5 team carefully looks for books its students will identify with, such as Hatchet by Gary Paulsen or Thunder Rolling in the Mountains, a tale set on the Camas Prairie during the Nezperce Indian Wars.
“There are books for all reading levels, so each child can contribute to the battle competition,” she added. “Kids discover what type of books they love. The true benefit of this program is turning students into lifelong readers. Reading for enjoyment is one of the biggest predictors of success academically at high school and beyond.”
The winning team consisted of Oliver Adams, Moses Musick, Mason Pierce, Hunter Canady, Syena Wassmuth, Lilly Kaschmitter and Hannah Medina.
Fifth grader Molly Blinn was the designer of this year’s T-shirt. GEMS PTO purchased T-shirts for all 4th/5th graders and Battle of the Books staff helpers.
