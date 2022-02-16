GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Elementary Middle School music department has a variety of upcoming events set for the school’s multipurpose room.

The GEMS Talent Show will be held Thursday, Feb. 24, at 6:30 p.m.

Fourth graders will present the Lewis & Clark Musicals with Mrs. Bearden’s class performing Wednesday, March 9, and Mrs. VanGunten’s class Thursday, March 10. Both plays are at 9:15 a.m.

The middle school choir and band concert is set for Tuesday, March 15, 6:30 p.m.

The K-5 music department is under the direction of Carla Astle. Band teacher is Danica Schmidt.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments