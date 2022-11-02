The Grangeville Elementary Middle School student council went on a woodcutting trip recently to the Grangeville city property up by Fish Creek. The wood for a school raffle was donated to the student council by the City of Grangeville, with accolades going to Bob Mager, Tonya Kennedy, and Mayor Wes Lester. Tickets are $5 each with funds benefiting student council projects which include purchasing concession stand and lunch room equipment, helping teachers with classroom expenses, and other things to help the school. The wood is red fir and is split. Student council will deliver the wood locally for the winner. There is no limit on the number of tickets sold. People interested in buying raffle tickets can contact a council member or advisor Mike Johnson at 208-983-0400 or email johnsonm@sd244.org.
