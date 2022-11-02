GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Genealogical Society has currently stored its resource material until spring in hopes of finding a permanent facility available to the public.
In the meantime, they will still accept genealogy requests, and will continue to hold monthly meetings on the second Wednesday of each month. Place and time will be announced.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.