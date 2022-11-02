GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Genealogical Society has currently stored its resource material until spring in hopes of finding a permanent facility available to the public.

In the meantime, they will still accept genealogy requests, and will continue to hold monthly meetings on the second Wednesday of each month. Place and time will be announced.

