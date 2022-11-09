GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Genealogical Society has currently stored its resource material until spring in hopes of finding a permanent facility available to the public.
In the meantime, they will still accept genealogy requests, and will continue to hold monthly meetings on the second Wednesday of each month. Place and time will be announced.
“We want to thank the members of the Grangeville High School football team who helped us pack everything to our temporary location while we find a permanent place,” said volunteer Toni Baker.
Baker said the organization is seeking space for the society to have a permanent home for their materials and to meet and work. This includes a lot of bound volumes and a microfiche reader. If anyone has space to donate, call 208-983-7701 or 208-507-2445.
