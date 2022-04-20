Janene Alley photo

Janene Alley, Idaho County Genealogical Society member, works on laminating photos.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Genealogical Society is working to preserve old photos that have been displayed in store windows during Border Days. The photos have been mounted on foam board.

The society is seeking help to defray the costs of laminating the photos to once again be displayed during the Fourth of July.

Donations can be sent to: Idaho County Genealogical Society, 226 E. North Street, Grangeville ID 83530. The society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Call 208-983-7701 or 208-507-2445.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments