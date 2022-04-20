GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Genealogical Society is working to preserve old photos that have been displayed in store windows during Border Days. The photos have been mounted on foam board.
The society is seeking help to defray the costs of laminating the photos to once again be displayed during the Fourth of July.
Donations can be sent to: Idaho County Genealogical Society, 226 E. North Street, Grangeville ID 83530. The society is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Call 208-983-7701 or 208-507-2445.
