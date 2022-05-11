KOOSKIA — The “World’s Largest Garage Sale” is set for this Sunday, May 15, at Clearwater Valley High School, 1 to 5 p.m. Cost for a parking spot to sell wares is $25 (8x8 space); two for $35. Setup starts at noon. For questions, call Kamm Mangun at 208-926-4106, or email mangunk@sd244.org. You will be asked to fill out a form and make payment at the CVHS. Spots will also be available the day of the event. All proceeds will go to Core Leadership Students at CVHS.
