GRANGEVILLE -- Come support Grangeville Farmers’ Market, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pioneer Park. This week’s tidbit: Dill is an annual herb in the celery family with its leaves (often called dill weed) and seeds used for flavoring, think dill pickles or dill bread or sour cream dill dip! Dill is best used when fresh as it loses its flavor rapidly if dried, though freeze-dried dill leaves retain their flavor for a few months. When used as a companion plant, dill attracts many beneficial insects and makes a good companion plant for cucumbers and broccoli but a poor companion for carrots and tomatoes.
Take note: On Aug. 22, Grangeville Farmers’ Market will have an “open market day" where fees are waived for all vendors. All vendors are welcome, including those who sell items or services such as Scensy, Pampered Chef, face painting, chair massage, etc. Usually the market just hosts local produce and craft items, but this is a one day expanded market! No yard sale items. If you have questions text Cindy at 208-816-8489.
