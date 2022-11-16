A lifelong friendship has become a midlife treasure for Camden Schacher and Whitney Rivera.
The duo recently began airing their podcast, “Ghosts and Garnets: Murder in Idaho.”
“We were in a three-way conversation on social media with another friend and got to talking about doing a podcast,” Schacher said.
“When I said I want to do it and Camden said OK,” recalled Whitney, “I was like, ‘no, let’s not just talk about doing it. Let’s really do it!’ and she said, ‘Let’s do it!’”
The duo met as toddlers in a Mommy and Me swim class with their mothers in Boise. That meeting turned into an enduring friendship as they then attended preschool, elementary school and high school together, and went on to attend the University of Idaho, where they were in the same sorority.
Though Schacher moved to Grangeville after she married, the two have remained close throughout the years. However, with the pandemic, Friday, Nov. 2, was the first time they had been in the same room for four years.
“We’ve always been together and talked, but this podcast has allowed us to renew our relationship in a different way,” Rivera explained.
Both true crime junkies, the women decided they wanted to work on a program that included more than hauntings and ghosts.
“We wanted that historical aspect,” Rivera said.
“And we wanted to focus on Idaho stories,” Schacher added. Both agree they want to share why they love the state they live in, quirks, secrets and all.
The two have worked on the podcast, recording from their respective homes in Boise and Grangeville. Then editing and adding music and other effects. They discuss, research and interview together and separately, working many hours in each episode.
So far, Ghosts and Garnets includes episodes that feature a famous “Murder House” in the Boise area, the story of serial killer “Fly Paper Lyda,” and recently an episode that focuses on Ruby Ridge. The women are also looking into an episode regarding the Lankford Brothers. This is the story of brothers Mark and Bryan Lankford who are serving time in prison for the 1984 slayings of U.S. Marine Capt. Robert Bravence, 28, and his wife, Cheryl, 25.
“We want to share our interest in true crime, while also showcasing some of the crazy, almost unbelievable people and stories that have shaped Idaho,” Rivera emphasized.
Ghosts and Garnets can be found on Spotify, Audible, Apple, Aletu and almost anywhere where an app can be downloaded. In addition, the podcast can be listened to via the Ghosts and Garnets Facebook page.
“For those who enjoy these types of stories, it would be great if people could follow us,” Schacher said.
“This helps us know where our audience is listening from, as well as build a following,” Rivera explained.
Schacher works part-time at the Idaho County Courthouse and she and her husband own Bettie’s Floors and Décor and Redline Construction, and Rivera works part-time-as the managing partner in a family business, and both have families. The podcast project has been a labor of love for both of them.
“We do love Idaho, and we want to share its stories with everyone,” the two agreed. “We hope people love them as much as we do.”
