GRANGEVILLE — A visit to cheerleading practice at Grangeville High School leaves one primary impression for the bystander: cheerleaders work hard.
Those efforts are paying off for GHS cheerleaders as they labor to build the school’s program.
“This is a great group, and I’m, really pleased with their dedication, hard work and all-around good attitudes,” said first-year coach Lori Zechmann.
The squad consists of nine girls: Juniors Bree Braseth, captain, and KenniDee Scheuerman; sophomores Payton Brown, Bekka Burch and Adrian Gonzales; Rachel Mason (homeschool); and freshmen Emma Zechamnn, Haylee Hart and Kylea Clemenhagen.
“I’m really enjoying building the program and working with this group,” Brown said.
“It’s challenging and keeps you physically active and healthy,” added E. Zechmann.
“It’s fun to get out, do something and be active,” added Clemenhagen, whose aunt, Jessi, also cheered at GHS in the mid-2000s.
The team of girls is diverse in their skills and backgrounds with nearly everyone having some dance, cheer or gymnastic experience.
“But what’s most important is kids who are willing to work, to try, to make an effort, and be positive,” coach Zechmann said.
Good-natured ribbing and group laughter regarding awkward tumbling attempts took place during after-school practice recently; however, it was all hands on deck when it came to stunting.
“You got this!” clapped captain Braseth, with everyone else adding applause and cheers.
Failure was not an option as the girls formed their pyramids, lifted and tossed. It was try and try again as efforts focused on staying upright and dismounting properly. Frustration was met with pep talks and encouragement.
Varsity basketball, both boys and girls, games have been the squad’s first crowd-cheering exposure for the season.
“They’re getting their feet under them and getting all their moves ironed out for stunting and tumbling, plus the choreography for their cheers,” said Zechmann, who owns and operates Star Dance Academy in Grangeville. Grangeville Elementary School counselor Nicole Brown is her coaching partner.
“I could not ask for a better right-hand person who knows what she’s doing,” Zechmann said. “We are a great fit together.”
Braseth, one of the senior team members experience-wise, said her goal is to be involved in a good, supportive environment, but it runs deeper than that for her:
“I want scholarship opportunities,” she said. “That’s how I plan to pay for college.”
Zechmann said the IHSAA (Idaho High School Activities Association) has changed cheer season guidelines a bit, so tryouts for the following year will be held in April. Summer practices and programs will be optional and mandatory practices start Aug. 8. Each student participating must have at least 10 practices to cheer and compete. The team is open to both boys and girls, ninth through 12th grades. The squad does plan to attend cheer competitions, as well.
To help grow the program, the squad has plans for an all-ages cheer camp this spring, as well as some class demonstrations in the future.
Currently, it is unclear if there will be football cheerleaders. This depends on participant interest.
“I know cheerleaders are an important part of school spirit, so I would love for that to happen,” Zechmann said.
Many current cheerleaders are committed to other fall sports, including volleyball and soccer.
“I’m hoping to grow our team as we look toward football season,” Zechmann added.
Those interested in becoming a cheerleader can contact Zechmann at zechmannl@sd244.org.
