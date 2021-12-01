GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville High School will host its Christmas concert Monday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m., in the GHS cafeteria. Concert band, concert choir and Varsity Blue will perform under the direction of Mrs. Danica Schmidt.

