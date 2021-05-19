GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville High School class of 1981 is asked to save the date for its 40th reunion, Saturday, July 3. Classmates will meet at Brodock’s (101 E Main Street) at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person. They will also be in the parade Sunday, July 4, 2 p.m.

To pay for tickets, see Todd or Mike at Northwest Insurance Agency (101 W. Main Street) or contact Linda Crouch at linda@croucho.com to pay electronically!

