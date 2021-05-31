1981 class give back image

In conjunction with GHS 1981’s 40th reunion, they’d like to start a new tradition – challenging all future 40th reunions to ‘one up’ the class before them with a “give back” campaign!

The Class of 1981 selected their “give back” to be to the Camas Prairie Food Bank! The Class of 1982 has accepted the challenge! Game on!

Join in giving back by going to https://camasprairiefoodbank.org/community-support and select the “Give Back Link”!

