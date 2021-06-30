GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville High School’s class of 2011 will hold its 10th reunion during Border Days. Class members will meet at Lions Park July 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hamburgers, chips and soda will be provided. Bring a side for a potluck style lunch. The class will be on a float for the 2 p.m. parade.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments