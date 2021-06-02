GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville High School classes of 1960 and 1961 will be host to a class reunion at Grangeville County Club July 3. Social hour is at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Cost is $25 per person. All those interested should contact Connie Workman at 208-983-1425 or Dick Geary at 208-983-1636.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.