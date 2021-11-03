GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville High School parent-teacher conferences will be held this week and there will be no school for students Thursday and Friday Nov. 4 and 5. The conference schedule is set for Wednesday, Nov. 3, 4–7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 4, 9 –noon, 1–3:30 p.m.; and 4 –7:30 p.m.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments