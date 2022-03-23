GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville High School students again found success at the 2022 Northern Idaho Science and Engineering Fair held in Coeur d’Alene March 11.
They were among 62 projects that 88 students from 10 schools presented at the sixth annual event, which the Idaho STEM Action Center held at the Coeur d’Alene Resort Conference Center.
Students in ninth through 12th grades throughout Northern Idaho were eligible to submit entries in five science categories: animal, biomedical and microbiological; behavioral and social; earth, environmental, and plant; engineering, math, and computer; and physical.
“Effects of Temperature on Learning,” by GHS junior Tobias Stoner earned Best in Category in behavioral and social sciences, a category gold award, and several special awards, including the American Psychological Association Award and third place from the Idaho Academy of Science & Engineering (which includes a $25 cash prize).
“This was my first year and I’m really interested in STEM fields. Overall, the whole process was a really good experience,” Stoner said. “It helped to go over some potential judge questions with past participants, too.”
“Effect of Natural Fertilizers on Drought Stress,” by senior Aliyah Poxleitner earned Best in Category in earth, environmental, and plant sciences, a category gold award, and several special awards, including the Association for Women Geoscientists Award, the Cross Charitable Foundation Environmental Sciences Award (which includes a $500 cash prize) and the National Geographic That’s Geography -- Cultivating Empathy for the Earth Award (which includes a $100 cash prize).
“Although I’m not planning to go into a science field, I may be able to continue my project into college,” explained Poxleitner, who plans to attend Montana State University in Bozeman and major in elementary education. She said the project has helped her in many ways, including how to speak with people and guide conversations with ease. “Mr. Bass gave us a lot of pointers on how to steer a conversation back to our project and what we have prepared for — and it really works!”
Also receiving category gold awards were “Minimizing the Spread of Invasive Species by Using Multi-Surface Cleaners,” an animal, biomedical, and microbiological sciences entry by senior Camden Barger; “Pollution Mitigation,” an earth, environmental, and plant sciences entry by senior Bailey Vanderwall; and the engineering, math, and computer science entry, “Filtering out Microplastics from Washing Machine Outflow,” by senior Taryn Godfrey.
“It was so much nicer this year being able to be there in person,” Barger said, having lived through the pandemic years of Zoom presentations. Although Barger was slightly incapacitated — a state basketball injury left her with surgery on her leg just two days prior to the fair — she said she felt the experience of the science fairs has been invaluable in her education.
“Aside from winning awards and scholarship money, the process has offered lifelong skills,” she said. She plans to attend Lewis-Clark State College where she will play basketball, red-shirting her first year while she heals. She plans to study biology in preparation for a career in the medical field.
Vanderwall agreed.
“I thought the science fair was a much more fun experience in person just because we were able to interact and view other projects, as well as bond as a school,” she said. She went straight from the presentation to play in the All-Star basketball game in Lapwai.
After graduation, Vanderwall plans to attend college and earn a bachelor’s degree in biology with a pre-med focus so she can go on to physician’s assistant school to become a licensed PA.
Godfrey decided to take part in the fair for the first time as a senior.
“I saw how everyone did last year, and I was really interested,” she said. “It was a lot of work, but worth it.” Godfrey plans to travel to Hawaii for college following graduation, where she will study marine biology.
Grangeville High School earned the Top School award. The award is calculated based on total projects and total category awards, including silver, gold, best in category, and best in fair.
Science teacher Shaun Bass (whose science fair students are in his Advanced Integrated Science class, either in person or through independent study) coached GHS participants, which earned two of the five best in category awards and five of the 13 category golds. Bass was named NISEF’s top-performing educator.
“I’m really proud of these kids for all their hard work — this isn’t easy; these are difficult projects with sophisticated data,” he emphasized. “It’s definitely college-level work.”
Bass said he is worried about the future of the Advanced Integrated Science class since the levy failed.
“I’m not sure about the funding or if this will be one of the classes that is considered for cuts,” he said. “I hope not, but it’s hard to tell.”
Math and science teacher Naomi Finnegan assisted students with some aspects of their projects, most notably the presentation boards. A group of local experts from an array of STEM-related fields served as judges.
STEM jobs in Idaho are projected to grow 15% by 2030, outpacing the national average of STEM job growth at 10%. Visit STEM.idaho.gov for details.
