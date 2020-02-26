MOSCOW --- The Grangeville High School Agronomy Team placed first at the North Idaho District Career Development Event Tuesday, Feb. 18.
This contest consists of correctly identifying more than 100 Idaho crops and weeds, seeds and plants, as well as seed quality analysis.
Jeff Hickman was “First High Individual,” with Maitland Martin 4th, Naomi Connolley 5th, and Kaylee Doughty 7th.
“Great job to this team,” said agricultural sciences instructor and FFA advisor Mrs. Katie Mosman Wilson. “And a huge thank you to Ms. [Jenna] Boggan for acting as the substitute FFA advisor since I had to be in Boise. We couldn’t have done it without you!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.