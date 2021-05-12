The April meeting of the Grangeville FFA Alumni chapter was called to order on April 5, at 6:36 p.m., in the GHS ag classroom by President Earl Musick. Seven members were present. Julia McCarthy presented the secretary’s report and Brenda Heckman presented the treasurer’s report. Mary Beth Meyers moved to approve these as read, and the motion carried unanimously.
Under old business, Katie Mosman gave the student update. Caleb Frei was awarded the Idaho FFA Gold Proficiency Award for his Supervised Agricultural Experience in Swine Production, and Hayli Goicoa was awarded the Idaho FFA Gold Proficiency Award in Sheep Production. Both will advance to Nationals this fall. Four students will also be receiving their State degrees at the State Leadership Convention, beginning April 6. Cathy Mosman is sponsoring the three State Farm Bureau competitors’ trip to the FFA State Leadership Convention this year — thank you, Cathy! Grangeville FFA was to host the North Idaho District Agronomy, Mechanics, Forestry, and Dairy Foods Career Development Events on April 22-23. Taryn Godfrey placed fourth at the state Farm Bureau competition.
Katie Mosman reported the Model M Farmall is nearly finished, pending one more paint purchase. Students have begun work on the next tractor, an Allis Chalmers donated by Heckman Ranch and Marion Gortsema. Meanwhile, Aaron Forsmann is making progress on the lawnmower will have it finished for the May 3 banquet.
The annual FFA Awards Banquet and Auction will be held on Monday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m., in the GHS cafeteria. All community members are invited! The FFA Alumni will provide the meal (donations accepted), and auction items will include a restored Fairway riding lawnmower, desserts, and various student-crafted items. Vintage tractor calendars will also be available for purchase, and the Model M Farmall that students have been restoring this semester will be on display.
Under new business, Katie Mosman announced that John Crotinger has donated a running Ford 8M tractor. Thank you, John!
This year’s plant sale will be held on May 8, beginning at 9 a.m., at the GHS greenhouse. This year, students will offer flower baskets, herb and salad green baskets, heirloom vegetables, herbs, greens, and perennial and annual flowers. All plants were purchased from Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Company or donated by local growers, and grown in organic soil. Photos and a plant list will be posted on our website, GrangevilleFFA.com. Katie Mosman reported that the plants are established and growing despite wind damage to the greenhouse this year.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:47 pm. Our next meeting will be the banquet on May 3. We will hold a regular business meeting on May 4 at 6:30 in the ag classroom.
— Julia McCarthy
