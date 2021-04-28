GRANGEVILLE — The annual FFA Awards Banquet and Auction will be held on Monday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m., in the GHS cafeteria. All community members are invited.
The FFA Alumni will provide the meal (donations accepted), and auction items will include a restored Fairway riding lawnmower, desserts, and various student-crafted items. Vintage tractor calendars will also be available for purchase, and the Model M Farmall that students have been restoring this semester will be on display.
