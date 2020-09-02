COTTONWOOD – “Remember to thank all those people who made this year’s fair happen – it was a lot of work,” Grangeville High School FFA advisor and agricultural sciences teacher Katie Mosman Wilson said at the Idaho County Fair Aug. 21. “We are grateful to our amazing and supportive community.”
“It was a fun fair,” she added. “Congratulations to all the exhibitors -- hard work pays off!”
It certainly did for the Grangeville FFA program.
Mason Klapprich was the top senior beef showman, top in beef quality, had the FFA beef top rate of gain and placed third in livestock judging.
Hayli Goicoa had the top breeding lamb, had a blue ribbon and got called back in fitting and showing, got a blue ribbon and was in the second class for lamb market quality and had the FFA lamb top rate of gain.
Naomi Connolley took the top FFA project, was the top lamb showman, had the top FFA lamb project, was third overall in market lamb quality and took first place in livestock judging.
Camden Barger had top FFA swine rate of gain, received a blue ribbon and first in class for fitting and showing, a blue ribbon and first in class for quality and a second place in livestock judging.
Taryn Godfrey had the top FFA swine project, top swine showman, the top swine senior showman and earned a blue ribbon and third in quality class.
“We are very grateful for the many hours of work put in by volunteers to make the Idaho County Fair happen,” Mosman Wilson added. “Top to bottom, I believe it is the best fair in Idaho. I am so glad my students have this opportunity for personal and professional development through hand-on learning experiences.”
High school students who enjoy learning by doing, connecting academic concepts to real world applications, and are looking to invest in their future through scholarships for university or trade school, are invited to join in their school’s agriculture education programs, Mosman Wilson said.
“Even if you don’t go into an agriculture career, a self-sufficient way of life benefits everyone,” she said.
For information, contact Katie Mosman Wilson at Grangeville High School. See the Grangeville FFA Alumni and Supporters Facebook page for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.