GRANGEVILLE – The Grangeville High School FFA plant sale is set to take place through this Friday, May 8, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily.
“We are thankful everyone's patience and understanding as we navigate the plant sale during this unpredictable time. The plant sale will look different this year, and we appreciate you working with us,” agricultural sciences teacher and FFA advisor Katie Mosman Wilson said.
“To ensure the safety of all, we will have 15-minute appointments with five customers per 15-minute block,” Mosman Wilson explained. Make your appointment by direct message to the Facebook account Grangeville FFA Alumni and Supporters, or e-mail mosmank@sd244.org. Time slots are given on a first-come, first- served basis.
Through Thursday at 4 p.m. is by appointment in 15-minute increments. On Friday, May 8, no appointments will be necessary, and shoppers can stop by from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The greenhouse is located on the north side of the GHS soccer field (down the hill). Drive up by following Lincoln Street past the “dead end” sign, around the corner, and south, or can park and walk over from the parking lot closest to the football field. Signs will be posted.
The sale will be an open-air market with all products on tables outside.
Only checks or exact change can be accepted.
“We apologize for the inconvenience. To facilitate budgeting and planning for customers, we will post prices and inventory on our Facebook page, as well as information about our products, daily--continuing through the week of the plant sale,” Mosman Wilson said.
