GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville High School’s FFA members have had a busy school year and even busier spring.
Tyler Zimmerman competed in the (virtual) State FFA Extemporaneous Public Speaking Leadership Development Event recently. This year, the event included district competitors from both 2021 and 2020. FFA advisor Katie Mosman explained the contest consists of drawing a topic related to agriculture out of a hat, then writing and memorizing a four-to-six-minute speech, followed by five minutes of answering questions. “Though only a sophomore, Tyler placed in the top four in Idaho and advanced to the final round,” Mosman said. “He is the first Grangeville FFA member to compete at the state level in this LDE.”
Zimmerman ended up placing fourth in the state contest — the highest anyone from Grangeville has ever placed.
Hayli Goicoa had been named the Idaho FFA State Proficiency Winner for her Supervised Agricultural Experience in Sheep Production and will be advancing to the national level. Goicoa bought her first lambs after joining FFA at the beginning of her sophomore year. She now has eight ewes and raises lambs for local county fairs. She is also the Grangeville FFA chapter reporter and plays and coaches sports year-round. “My project has offered me so many responsibilities and a new joy in life,” she said.
Alli Kohrman, Camden Barger, Taryn Godfrey, and Naomi Connolley have each been awarded the Idaho State FFA Degree. To earn this award, some of the requirements included earning and productively investing at least $1,000 net income by their own efforts from their Supervised Agricultural Experiences; demonstrating knowledge of parliamentary procedure; present a five-minute speech on a topic related to agriculture; maintaining a satisfactory academic record; and completing at least 25 hours of community service. “Only a handful of Grangeville FFA members have received this honor,” Mosman emphasized.
Caleb Frei had been awarded the Idaho FFA Gold State Winner Proficiency Award for Swine Production and will be advancing to the national level. “This is a prestigious award for his Supervised Agricultural Experience and is the culmination of many hours of hard work,” Mosman explained.
Frei started his herd at the beginning of his sophomore year. Since then, he has had approximately 50 pigs go through his farm, many of which are still with him. He is also a three-sport athlete and is enrolled in the GHS veterinary assistant program, in which he has spent many hours volunteering and working at Tolo Veterinary Clinic. “Through this project, I have found my true calling to be a veterinarian, and plan to use my profits to pay for school,” he said.
Camden Barger, Aliyah Poxleitner, Cameran Green and Aliyah Pineda were all division winners in their respective categories for the Idaho FFA State Agriscience Fair. They were assisted by Mr. Bass and Mrs. Finnegan in their Advanced Integrated Science class. They will all be advancing to the national level of competition. Barger’s project consisted of building an aquaponics system and comparing the effects of natural fertilizer from the fish with synthetic fertilizer in a hydroponics system.
Green and Poxleitner’s project consisted of comparing the effects of seven different natural fertilizers on the growth of wheat. Pineda’s project studied the efficacy of UV lights in an aluminum case to sanitize electronic devices in veterinary practices.
