GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville High School FFA was host to the North Idaho District Agronomy, Dairy Products, Forestry, Mechanic and Tractor Driving Career Development event April 22 and 23.
From tasting the quality of milk (some spiked with garlic or vinegar) to deciphering what grains were healthy and viable, students spent time competing in a variety of events.
For the first time ever, Grangeville FFA brought home an Ag Mechanics banner with a second place. Jackson Page placed first in MIG/Arc, Alex Gibson was fourth on Oxy/TIG, Paige Barnum was fourth in Tool ID, and Aaron Forsmann was fourth in Small Engines.
Additional results included the following:
• Agronomy placed first with Kaylee Doughty second high individual; Natalie Long, third; Naomi Connolley, fifth; and Maitland Martin, sixth.
“This contest consists of identifying more than 100 crops and weeds as plants and seeds and analyzing seed for cleanliness and soundness,” explained GHS FFA advisor and agricultural sciences teacher Katie Mosman.
• The Milk Products Team placed third overall with Macy Smith and Taylor Zimmerman in the top 10 individuals, at fifth and ninth, respectively. Other teammates were Camden Barger and Hayli Goicoa. This contest consists of identifying cheeses and off-flavors in milk, distinguishing between real and imitation dairy products, and taking a test on milk production and marketing.
• The Forestry Team of Payton Brown, Eliana Edwards, Tori Smith, and Adrian Gonzalez was seventh overall.
“We didn’t have any in the top 10 individuals this time, but they learned a lot and will be ready for the State contest in June,” Mosman said. “For this contest, they had to scale logs, timber cruise, identify timber species and logging tools, and read maps.”
More than 125 students from Grangeville, Clearwater Valley, Troy, Deary, Potlatch, Craigmont, Nezperce, Bonners Ferry, Timberlake, Genesee and Kendrick all attended the event.
“Congratulations to all the competitors and thank you to all the North Idaho District FFA members for joining us,” Mosman said. “Thank you, also, to the many local businesses, individuals, and volunteers who helped make this possible. You make a difference in the future of agriculture!”
