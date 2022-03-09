GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville High School (GHS) and Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS) will both hold band and choir concerts next week.
The GHS concert is set for Monday, March 14, at 7 p.m., in the GHS cafeteria. This concert will feature a total of 45 students in the band, auditioned choir (Varsity Blue), and the concert choir. It will also have a live dessert auction following the concert to continue to raise funds for senior scholarships and for other needs in the GHS music department.
The GEMS middle school concert is Tuesday, March 15, at 6:30 p.m., in the GEMS cafeteria. This concert will feature more than 100 students in the two bands, the middle school choir, and the GEMS Jammers (made of volunteers in grades 3-5.)
The K-5 music department is under the direction of Carla Astle. Band teacher is Danica Schmidt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.