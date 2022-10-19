GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville High School will hold its fall band and choirs concert Monday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. The Grangeville Elementary Middle School band will present its first concert of the year Tuesday, Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m., in the GEMS multipurpose room.

There will be "Goodies for Green" at each concert (baked goods for a donation). GHS donations go toward music scholarships and GEMS donations go toward the band and choirs programs.

