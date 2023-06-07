GRANGEVILLE — A former Grangeville resident, Sydney Tracy Mugume, and her husband, Collins, will host a presentation in Grangeville Sunday, July 2.
Sydney and Collins are with “Mtoto W’Afrika,” (translated to “the African child). They work among South Sudanese and Ugandan people “to raise resilient, resourceful, community-based, Godly leaders for Africa’s tomorrow, today.”
The Mugumes met through a ministry trip in 2013. They were married in 2017 and now have two daughters, Leora and Nya. Sydney is a Grangeville High graduate and her parents are Dennis and Sheila Tracy.
Mtoto W’Afrika was founded by Collins and his friend, Samuel Sekibejja. The ministry has been gifted a total of eight acres in Uganda. Money was raised for a solar-powered water well on the property, and, eventually, it is hoped a community center, medical facility, basketball court, community library, classrooms and more will be built.
In September 2022, the Mugumes led a work and witness mission trip to the area and will host another this September.
“Each of our mission trips has the goal of living out God’s greatest commandment through several community-based activities while developing relationships and sharing the good news of the gospel,” Collins said.
The family plans to move to Uganda full time with the help of ministry donors and supporters. They will explain their mission, needs and desire to fulfill God’s mission at the July 2 presentations.
