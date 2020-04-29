BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A familiar Grangeville face was recently awarded a Fulbright Fellowship. This honor for Grangeville’s Darby Finnegan comes on the heels of a Goldwater Scholarship, all while attending college in the Pacific Northwest.
Born in Montana and raised in Idaho, Finnegan, the daughter of Pat and Naomi Finegan, graduated from Grangeville High School in 2016. From there, she went on to Western Washington University in Bellingham, Wash., where she has been studying biology with a marine emphasis. She will graduate from WWU in June.
Finnegan said she knew from a young age what she might like to study one day.
“I always loved being outside, and in the water, and by the age of 12, I decided that I wanted to become a marine biologist,” she said. “To me, the ocean was the most mysterious, diverse place, and I could think of nothing better than pursuing a career where I could spend time in the ocean.”
This love led her to WWU, where she said she has gained a better sense of the specific research avenue she wanted to take.
“My interest in fish, which began as a kid in Idaho, became even stronger as my education progressed,” she explained. “Now, my research focus is mainly centered on fish biology, regardless of whether they occupy freshwater or marine habitats.”
While attending college, Finnegan has held a variety of jobs to help pay for school. During the academic year, she works as a peer advisor at the Western Tutoring Center, where she gives study skills advice to students, and she also works as a student ambassador for the WWU Foundation, where she aids in donor-related events. During the summers, she worked as an American Fisheries Society intern for the Nez Perce Tribe (2015), a fisheries bio-aide for the Idaho Department of Fish and game, a Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) intern at Friday Harbor Labs (2017), a research apprentice at Duke University (2018), and a field technician at Prince William Sound Science Center (2019).
Following graduation from WWU in June, Finnegan plans to live in Sweden for nine months as a Fulbright Student Scholar, where she will conduct research at Stockholm University.
“I will be studying how climate change, specifically ocean acidification, can alter fish schooling abilities in Dr. Valentina Di Santo’s lab,” she said. “Upon my return to the U.S., I will begin a master’s program at Western Michigan University in Dr. Devin Bloom’s lab, where I will be studying the functional morphology and evolution of diadromous fishes.” For context, she explained, salmon or diadromous -- they spend part of their lives in the marine environment and part in the freshwater environment.
Finnegan was quick to acknowledge her educational roots in Mountain View School District 244.
“My education at GHS prepared me to succeed in college. My science teachers, Mark Willig and Shaun Bass, were especially influential in helping me discover exactly what I wanted to study by challenging me and letting me explore questions I had about the world,” Finnegan emphasized. “I will always be grateful to the teachers, the staff, and everyone who supports schooling funding, especially in science education. GHS served as the foundation of my education, and I will be forever indebted to those who gave their time to helping me become a better student and person.”
Finnegan said she cannot predict exactly what she will do once she is finished with her master’s degree; however, she intends to pursue a career as a research scientist where she can study how fishes move and interact with their environment, which then allows for better understanding the role of fishes in the past, present, and future.
“At this point in my life, I am ready to explore, so I look forward to going wherever my career and interests take me,” she smiled.
